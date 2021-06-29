Advertisement

VA drivers will be required to switch lanes when passing bicyclists

(VDOT)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Jun. 29, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - A new law affecting bicyclists and drivers will go into effect in Virginia July 1.

The new law will require drivers to change lanes when passing a bicyclist if the lane is not wide enough to allow three feet between the vehicle and the bike. This also applies to those riding an electric personal assistive mobility device, moped, animal or animal-drawn vehicle.

Virginia’s current law allows, but doesn’t require, drivers to move into another lane in order to ensure three feet of distance.

“This law increases safety for bicyclists by providing more space between them and much larger vehicles when motorists pass on our roadways,” said DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb, the governor’s highway safety representative. “We all share our roads and we all share the responsibility to look out for each other.”

The new law will also remove restrictions on bicyclists riding two abreast. This applies to people riding on an electric personal assistive mobility device and motorized skateboards or scooters.

