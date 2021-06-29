Valley police prepared for July 1 marijuana legalization

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Marijuana possession of up to an ounce will be legal for Virginians over 21 years old on Thursday, July 1. Law enforcement agencies in the Shenandoah Valley are getting ready for the commonwealth’s new normal.

The first of the month begins the state’s three-year process to legalize marijuana and create a framework to sell it. Many lawmakers pushed the bill in hopes of promoting social equity and reinvesting in communities that are disproportionally affected by marijuana.

In the Friendly City, Harrisonburg Police Lt. Chris Monahan said officers are trained from the start to identify impaired driving, whether that be drivers under the influence of alcohol or drugs like marijuana.

“When you test somebody for impairment of alcohol, often it’s a breath test that takes place at the jail, or sometimes it can be through a blood draw,” Monahan said. “With marijuana, it’s always going to be through a blood draw because there is no way to detect it through the breath test.”

Virginia’s new law allows those 21-years-old and older to possess not more than an ounce of marijuana. However, more than than an ounce but less than a pound will land you a fine of not more than $25.

You can also begin to cultivate the plant in your home: up to four plants are allowed per household, not per person.

As far as purchasing marijuana goes, it will still be illegal to distribute or sell marijuana, and/or to possess any amount of marijuana with the intent to distribute or sell it. Instead, “adult sharing” is permitted, which means adults over the age of 21 can transfer one ounce or less of marijuana to another adult over the age of 21.

The commonwealth explains in the Cannabis in Virginia website that, “Adult sharing” does not include instances in which (i) marijuana is given away contemporaneously with another reciprocal transaction between the same parties; (ii) a gift of marijuana is offered or advertised in conjunction with an offer for the sale of goods or services, or (iii) a gift of marijuana is contingent upon a separate reciprocal transaction for goods or services.”

Adults will not be able to consume marijuana in a public place, like a park or sidewalk, or while driving. This includes being a passenger in a vehicle, too.

“Driving under the influence of marijuana is something that’s always been there. I don’t think it’s as prevalent as driving under the influence of alcohol and we hope that it stays that way.” Monahan said. “We hope that we’re not seeing a direct impact, a negative impact out in the community as soon as the law changes take place.”

With this new law, simple possession of marijuana and other misdemeanor possession changes across the commonwealth’s databases, including private databases, will be sealed by July 2025.

One non-profit organization in Richmond believes this will provide second chances to offenders, while also promoting racial equality.

Paired with a record and being a person of color, that further causes employers, for housing, landlords to further discriminate against someone from renting to them or offering them a job position,” Cynthia Nwarach, with OAR of Richmond, said.

Under this new legislation, Virginians will have the ability to petition a court to seal all other marijuana-related misdemeanors.

For more information on marijuana changes coming July 1, click here.

