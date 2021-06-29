Virginia Ave. 7-Eleven reopens after fire

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -The Virginia Ave. 7-Eleven is back open after a fire shut the business down for over a week.

The fire happened on June 19. Investigators say the fire was was caused by a lithium battery in a scanner and quickly contained by Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD).

To celebrate its reopening, the store will be offering free coffees, small drinks, and small slurpees on Wednesday, June 30.

