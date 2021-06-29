Advertisement

VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County

The pedestrian, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial...
The pedestrian, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 29, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:52 p.m. on Friday, June 25, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 9600 block of Turleytown Rd.

VSP says a pedestrian was attempting to cross Turleytown Rd. when he was stuck by a southbound 1998 Ford Ranger. The vehicle was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash, according to the VSP release. The pedestrian, 90-year-old Isaac M. Stepp of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but VSP adds alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
The Augusta County board of supervisors on Wednesday, June 23.
Augusta County supervisor addresses comment made in board meeting
File photo: The U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team participates in an early sunrise...
Air Force moving fighter jet training unit to Virginia base
VDOT: Tractor trailer crash cleared
Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1

Latest News

About 160 people were still unaccounted for Friday amid fears that the death toll of at least...
Prosecutors will ask grand jury to probe building collapse
A survey is now available for residents to give their input.
City seeks input on property home to Heritage Oaks Golf Course
The Portsmouth Fire Department says when crews called for a report of wires down arrived on...
Police: 2 shot, including firefighter responding to call
BRITE Buses. Photo provided by the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission
BRITE Bus fare collection to resume July 5