VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - At 1:52 p.m. on Friday, June 25, Virginia State Police responded to a crash involving a pedestrian in the 9600 block of Turleytown Rd.

VSP says a pedestrian was attempting to cross Turleytown Rd. when he was stuck by a southbound 1998 Ford Ranger. The vehicle was unable to avoid striking the pedestrian.

The driver of the Ford was uninjured in the crash, according to the VSP release. The pedestrian, 90-year-old Isaac M. Stepp of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, but VSP adds alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

