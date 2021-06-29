Wilt named “Legislator of the Year” by Brain Injury Association of Virginia

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - After successfully pursuing legislation in the past two General Assembly sessions, a Shenandoah Valley delegate received recognition for his work helping Virginians with brain injuries.

Republican Del. Tony Wilt, who represents the 26th District, was named the Legislator of the Year by the Brain Injury Association of Virginia.

While honored and humbled to receive this award, Wilt said it would not be possible without the collaborations with the Brain Injury Connections of the Shenandoah Valley, the Brain Injury Association of Virginia, and local advocates, like Amanda Morris.

“There is always more work to be done, but I’m happy to have played a part in advancing policy that allows those with a brain injury diagnosis to receive the appropriate treatment and services that will allow them to lead productive and happy lives,” Wilt said.

Tonight I was honored to attend the Brain Injury Association of Virginia’s Legacy Celebration Dinner where I was... Posted by Tony Wilt on Thursday, June 24, 2021

In the 2021 General Assembly session carried by Wilt, the current definition of brain injury was modified. This will allow special education services to be more inclusive of acquired brain injuries, going beyond those obtained by external physical force.

The current definition could have resulted in students with an acquired brain injury not receiving appropriate services or receiving unnecessary services.

“I have a special place in my heart for our citizens, all citizens, that aren’t able to completely support themselves due to a disability,” Wilt said. “My philosophy has been if there’s any segment of our society that deserves our respect, our attention, our care -- it’s them.”

In 2020, Wilt advanced another bill requiring Crisis Intervention Teams (CITs) to complete brain injury training. He said this would help recognize signs and symptoms faster to help improve outcomes for individuals.

While accepting this award, Wilt said he heard of scenarios where the 2020 legislation already had the chance to impact lives.

“Just in the short time I was there, I heard two different stories on since the training has been implemented, how it has directly benefited and positively helped two different situations. Real-life situations,” Wilt said. “That makes it all worthwhile.”

Both bills passed the General Assembly and were signed into law by Governor Ralph Northam.

