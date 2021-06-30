AAA: More than 47 million Americans expected to travel July 4th weekend

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - AAA reports that more than 47.7 million Americans will take to the nation’s roadways and skies this Independence Day (July 1–5), as travel volumes are expected to nearly fully recover to pre-pandemic levels.

This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019. Overall, AAA reports that just 2.5 percent fewer Americans are expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019.

This represents an increase of nearly 40 percent compared to last year, when total travel fell to 34.2 million, according to a release Wednesday.

Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91 percent of holiday travel will be by car. An expected 43.6 million Americans will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5 percent more than the previous record set in 2019.

With 3.5 million people planning to fly, officials add air travel volumes this Independence Day will reach 90 percent of pre-pandemic levels, and increase 164 percent compared to last year.

“Travel is in full swing this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue travel opportunities they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Martha Meade, Manager of Public and Government Affairs for AAA Mid-Atlantic. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off to the summer travel season. All indications are that Independence Day will be even busier.”

Overall, AAA reports that state travel numbers are returning to pre-pandemic levels with just 1 percent fewer Virginians expected to travel this year compared to Independence Day in 2019 which set a record.

Nearly 93 percent (1.23M) of Virginians who are traveling this year will go by car. That’s an increase of 32 percent over last summer when just 926,000 Virginians hit the road to celebrate July Fourth. It also represents a five percent increase over the record number of Virginians who hit the road back in 2019, experts say.

“With travelers eager to hit the road this summer, we’re expecting nationwide traffic volumes to increase about 15 percent over normal this holiday weekend. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delay,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst, INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon, along with Monday mid-day.”

