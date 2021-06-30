After one month, 2021 hurricane season keeping pace with 2020

(WHSV) - We are now one month into the 2021 hurricane season and so far it is matching the record 2020 hurricane season.

While there is a long way to go in the 2021 hurricane season, so far it has been an active one for June’s standards.

By June 30th, both the 2020 and 2021 season both had four named storms at this point. All storms were tropical storms with two of those named storms making landfall. In 2020, Tropical Storm Bertha made landfall on the southeast coast while Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall on the Gulf Coast.

So far this season, Tropical Storm Claudette made landfall on the Gulf Coast while Tropical Storm Danny made landfall in South Carolina. Another storm, Potential Tropical Cyclone Five, could be the next named storm as early as Wednesday night or Thursday. Tropical storm watches have already been issued for some of the eastern Caribbean.

If this hurricane season were to continue to keep pace through July, we would need to have reached the “I” name. By July 30th of last year, a total of 9 named storms had formed with one being a hurricane. Four US landfalls had occurred by then, adding Tropical Storm Fay and Hurricane Hana.

It’s important however to understand that numbers don’t matter, the impacts do. It only takes one named storm to cause devastation and be always remembered by the ones affected. So far though, impacts closely match last year at this time.

