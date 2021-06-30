Augusta County business stepping up to bring July 4th parade to Shenandoah Valley

SHENANDOAH VALLEY, Va. (WVIR) - For the second year in a row, Staunton’s July 4th parade isn’t happening. Now, a business in the Shenandoah Valley is making sure people still have something to look forward to this Independence Day.

“We have classic Chevy trucks. We have candidates for Waynesboro Sheriff and Staunton Sheriff. We have motorcycles. We have Kline May Realty,” said Heather Hollingsworth with Williams Brothers Tree & Lawn Service.

“We’ll also have the Braves baseball team on one of our trucks going through the parade,” said Williams Brothers Tree & Lawn Service co-owner Chapman Williams.

All kinds of people have committed to being in the Williams Brothers July 4th mobile parade.

“There were a lot of people that were very aggravated that the Staunton parade was canceled,” said Williams.

This is the second time the business has stepped up.

“It started with an idea of frustrations of all the Christmas parades getting canceled in 2020,” said Hollingsworth.

They organized mobile Christmas parades in the Staunton and Waynesboro areas, and they were a hit.

“It’s important to carry on traditions, but we’re just doing it in a little different manner,” said Williams.

The parade route starts at Augusta Expo in Fishersville, passing through Augusta Health, the Wilson complex, then down Rt. 250 into Staunton, passing the park, and through some bigger neighborhoods, ending at Spring Lakes in Augusta County.

“We got a lot of feedback in the Christmas parade that people really enjoyed just hanging out in their yard and watching the parade go by,” said Williams.

“I think it is a big deal to keep our community together at this point with COVID and the shutdowns and the changes that we had in 2020,” stated Hollingsworth.

“Kids really get a lot of enjoyment out of it, seeing the big trucks and the antique cars, and something fun to do,” said Williams.

If you’d like to participate in the parade, you just need to show up for the line-up Saturday morning at Augusta Expo by 8:00 a.m. The parade starts at 9:00 a.m. The route is on the Williams Brothers Facebook page, plus there’ll be a link to see where they are when, so you don’t miss the parade.

