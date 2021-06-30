Advertisement

CDC director weighs in on mask guidelines as virus variant spreads

FILE - In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr....
FILE - In this May 19, 2021 file photo, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky testifies during a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing to examine the FY 2022 budget request for the CDC in Washington.(Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON — Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the CDC is leaving it up to local officials to set guidelines for mask-wearing as the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus surges in areas with low vaccination rates.

Walensky said Wednesday on NBC’s “Today” show that “we’ve always said that local policymakers need to make policies for their local environment,” but added CDC guidelines broadly indicate those who are vaccinated don’t need to wear masks.

Health officials in Los Angeles County are recommending people wear masks indoors in public places regardless of their vaccination status.

Separately, the World Health Organization has reiterated its longstanding recommendation that everyone wear masks to lessen the spread of the coronavirus.

Walensky told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Wednesday the “context in which the WHO is making recommendations is very different than us here in the United States” since less than 15% of the world is vaccinated.

As for the recommendation by officials in Los Angeles County, Walensky said “we are still seeing an uptick in cases in areas of low vaccination and in that situation, we are suggesting that policies be made at the local level.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
The pedestrian, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial...
VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
The Augusta County board of supervisors on Wednesday, June 23.
Augusta County supervisor addresses comment made in board meeting
Many new laws will go into effect in Virginia on July 1, including changes to bicycle traffic...
New Virginia bicycle laws begin on July 1

Latest News

Actor Allison Mack faces sentencing in New York Wednesday.
Actor Allison Mack sentenced to 3 years in prison in NXIVM sex-slave case
More lawsuits are being filed across South Florida in the deadly collapse of the Champlain...
Ex-official who said Surfside condo was sound leaves new job
FILE - In this June 29, 2021, file photo, an image of Harry Rosenberg, missing since an...
‘He went through hell’: Relocated widower among the condo collapse missing
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Federal judge blocks Indiana ‘abortion reversal’ law
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin says US and UK were behind Black Sea ‘provocation’