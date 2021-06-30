Gov. Justice delivers custom-outfitted truck to vaccination sweepstakes winner

FRANKFORD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the latest winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes was given her prize from Gov. Jim Justice himself.

Gov. Justice handed over the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck to Tracy Brownell, of Frankford.

Brownell was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that she was was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as big winners in the second prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise. (Gov. Justice Office)

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners.

Prizes of the vaccination sweepstakes include two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

