Advertisement

Gov. Justice delivers custom-outfitted truck to vaccination sweepstakes winner

Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.
Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.(Gov. Justice Office)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One of the latest winners of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes was given her prize from Gov. Jim Justice himself.

Gov. Justice handed over the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck to Tracy Brownell, of Frankford.

Brownell was personally greeted by the Governor and Babydog, who shared the exciting news that she was was among the lucky West Virginians whose names had been drawn as big winners in the second prize drawing of the sweepstakes.

Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.
Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.(Gov. Justice Office)

In addition to this truck giveaway, 47 more West Virginians were announced as “Do it for Babydog” winners.

Prizes of the vaccination sweepstakes include two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five lifetime hunting licenses, five lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25 weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at DoitforBabydog.wv.gov for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
The pedestrian, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial...
VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
The Augusta County board of supervisors on Wednesday, June 23.
Augusta County supervisor addresses comment made in board meeting
Many new laws will go into effect in Virginia on July 1, including changes to bicycle traffic...
New Virginia bicycle laws begin on July 1

Latest News

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.
AAA: More than 47 million Americans expected to travel July 4th weekend
Where you can and cannot have fireworks in the Shenandoah Valley
The state fair will run from September 24 through October 3 at The Meadow Event Park.
State Fair of Virginia returns in fall 2021 with fan favorites!