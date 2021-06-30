New free clinic sees impact on community

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After the closure of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Free Clinic at the end of last year, community members saw a need for another clinic.

The Blue Ridge Free Clinic opened its doors April 12.

Susan Adamson is the Administrative Director of the Blue Ridge Free Clinic and a volunteer nurse practitioner.

She said, since opening day, almost all of the clinics they’ve held so far have been nearly full and the clinic has seen almost 150 patients with services ranging from diabetes diagnoses to mammogram screening follow-ups and more.

Adamson said they have even had some patients be able to catch serious illnesses early on.

“Every day that I leave here I know that people have gotten the care that is really making a difference in their lives, and that is why I do what I do,” Adamson said.

The goal of the clinic is to help patients navigate where they can go next for longer-term care and Adamson said you can always contact the clinic with any questions you may have.

She said the clinic’s staff are grateful for the community’s support and their practice will be expanding later this summer.

Clinics run on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays.

A fundraiser will be held this weekend for the Blue Ridge Free Clinic at Brix and Columns Vineyards.

