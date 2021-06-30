Advertisement

Ouderkirk impressing in Valley Baseball League

Daniel Ouderkirk can bring the heat.
Daniel Ouderkirk can bring the heat.
By TJ Eck
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Daniel Ouderkirk can bring the heat.

“This year at school, I was pretty consistently at 95-98 (MPH),” said Ouderkirk. “I’d like to get that number to triple digits.”

Ouderkirk is referring to the velocity of his fastball, a pitch that’s been on display this summer when he takes the mound as a pitcher for the Strasburg Express of the Valley Baseball League.

“Dan was a guy that was on our target because I firmly believe in trying to pick up as many local guys as we can,” said Strasburg head coach George Laase.

After starring on the prep level at Spotswood High School, Ouderkirk signed with the West Virginia baseball team and pitched 17 innings for the Mountaineers during the 2021 season. As a redshirt sophomore, he posted a 7.94 ERA at WVU while striking out 23 batters and issuing 19 walks. It was his first time pitching competitively since high school after Ouderkirk underwent Tommy John surgery prior to the 2019 season and he didn’t pitch during the 2020 campaign after it was shut down early due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The goal for this summer is really figure out how to pitch like myself again instead of trying a bunch of different things that aren’t really like myself when I pitch,” said Ouderkirk.

The six-foot-nine righty has started four games for the Express this summer. He has struck out 21 batters over 12.2 innings pitched while registering a 2.13 ERA and surrendering just nine hits and four walks. In his most recent start Tuesday night against Woodstock, Ouderkirk’s fastball was registering between 95-97 miles per hour on radar guns behind home plate.

“Definitely having a lot of fun playing with these guys,” said Ouderkirk. “George (Laase) is a great coach. It’s fun being around everyone on the team and just having fun pitching.”

