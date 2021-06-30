Advertisement

Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer

Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in the death of their young son.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - Two Chesterfield parents have been arrested after police say a child’s remains were found in a freezer.

Chesterfield Police say the remains were recovered at a home in the 6400 block of Lookout Point Circle on May 4.

Police say they launched an investigation and obtained search warrants after receiving information about the child’s body being inside the residence.

Detectives located the child’s remains in the freezer and the evidence taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The remains were identified as 5-year-old Eliel Adon Weaver. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

Police say Weaver’s parents, 49-year-old Kassceen Weaver and 48-year-old Dina D. Weaver were arrested and charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child in relation to this investigation.

Kassceen Weaver has also been charged with concealment of a body, as well as the domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult female who is known to him. Further details on those charges have not been released.

Both parents were released on bond. Police are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with any information should contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

