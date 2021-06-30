Rain & relief on the way

WEDNESDAY: Our hottest day of the week today. Highs in the low to mid 90s this afternoon with more clouds building in. A few storms for the afternoon but activity is expected to increase late this afternoon and more so into the evening. Not everyone will see a storm but there will be scattered activity across the region. An isolated severe storm is possible with high gusty winds and small hail. Locally heavy rainfall at times and gusty winds in any storm. Storms will be fairly slow moving and generally from southwest to northeast. Localized flooding is possible for any area especially if there would be multiple rounds of storms.

Partly cloudy for the evening with temperatures in the 80s and a few scattered storms through at least midnight. Then an isolated shower or storm overnight. Overnight, we stay warm and very humid with temperatures dropping into the upper 60s to low 70s with patchy fog or haze.

THURSDAY: Very warm to start the day with temperatures already in the 70s early with sunshine. A cold front will start to push closer to the region today. Sunshine early and then increasing clouds for the afternoon and still very warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and muggy. An isolated shower early but most of the activity will hold off until after about 11 am for our West Virginia locations. Around and after noon for the Valley. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening. Most of the severe threat is expected to remain to our east however we still may see an isolated severe storm or two. Hail and high winds would be the main threat. If we see less activity in the morning, then our severe chances will go up for the afternoon.

Locally heavy rainfall should be expected in any storms. With numerous days of storms there will be a flooding threat, however it will be more localized since not every area will have a storm each and every day. Thursday will be the most active day of the week with rain and storms but the main line of widespread rain will hold off until overnight Thursday night and early Friday morning. Warm and muggy for the evening with scattered showers and storms. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with low visibility at times.

FRIDAY: Another warm one to begin the day and muggy early, then humidity drops through the day. Temperatures starting in the 70s with a cold front that will cross through the area. Showers and storms mainly for the morning, locally heavy rainfall at times. Warm but not as hot today. Staying cloudy for most of the day with highs in the mid to upper 70s but of course temperatures will fluctuate with rain.

How fast the cold front crosses the area will determine when the rain tapers off. Expect rain for the morning and likely spotty activity in the afternoon as humidity drops. Temperatures will be more comfortable for the day. At this point it looks like the rain should taper off by mid afternoon and we could end up with a dry Friday evening and some peeks of sun late afternoon or around sunset.

Mild for the evening with temperatures in the 70s and very pleasant. Partly to mostly cloudy overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: An upper level piece of energy will swing through the region today, and this will usher in drier and cooler air behind the cold front. A beautiful morning as we start in the 60s. Mostly cloudy early with likely more sunshine as we go later in the day. Low humidity and warm, but pleasant. There is a very slight chance for a spotty shower as this piece of energy moves through, but most staying dry for now. Highs in the mid to upper 70s for the day. Overnight, pleasantly mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Very pleasant for the morning with temperatures in the 60s early. We’ll continue to monitor the pattern for the weekend, but for now, a mix of sun and clouds for your holiday. Warm, but still comfortable for Independence Day celebrations. Highs in the mid 70s for our West Virginia locations. Upper 70s to around 80 for the Valley. Feeling quite nice for the evening for outdoor celebrations and still not humid. Overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Mostly sunny today with a few passing clouds and warm. Highs in the low to mid 80s with humidity levels still on the comfortable side. A great day for outdoor plans! Overnight, mild with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: We start to turn up the heat once more for today. We start out with temperatures rising into the 70s early. Lots of sunshine and quite warm with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity levels will also begin to increase today, but still on the moderate side.

