Advertisement

Report: Britney Spears to file to end conservatorship

By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 7:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Britney Spears is reportedly set to present legal documents requesting to end her 13-year-old conservatorship.

Two sources said the singer has been begging her court-appointed attorney to file a petition. It could come at any time.

Experts said her situation is unusual because many attorneys consider it unethical to ignore a client’s wishes in such a case.

But Spears didn’t choose her attorney, and it’s up to the judge whether to remove him.

News of the potential filing comes after Spears spoke out at an emotional court hearing last week.

She called the conservatorship “abusive” and said she wants her life back.

Copyright 2021 [station] via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
The pedestrian, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial...
VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
The Augusta County board of supervisors on Wednesday, June 23.
Augusta County supervisor addresses comment made in board meeting
VA drivers will be required to switch lanes when passing bicyclists

Latest News

Where you can and cannot have fireworks in the Shenandoah Valley
Travelers are finding air travel even more complicated amid a summer surge.
As summer travel surges, so do flight cancellations
A California couple was fined for digging up and burying Joshua trees.
Couple fined $18K for digging up, burying Joshua trees
Colonel Golan Vach, commander of the Israeli National Rescue Unit, said Thursday that more...
More bodies, spaces found in condo collapse, rescue official says
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks at the St. Petersburg International Economic...
Putin: US and Britain both behind Black Sea ‘provocation’