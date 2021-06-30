RHSPCA expecting large turnout at Saturday’s Summer Jam fundraiser

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA’s largest fundraiser of the year is back this Saturday, July 3.

At Summer Jam, you will find music, food, beer, wine, kid’s activities, and fireworks on the ski slopes at Massanutten Resort. The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to caring for the shelter’s animals before they find their home.

The shelter’s director Huck Nawaz says over 2,400 tickets have already been sold for the event.

“Hopefully with the weather cooperating it’ll be the largest [event] we’ve had to date,” Nawaz said. “With it being the largest event and not having the opportunity to have it last year in 2020 due to the pandemic, we were hit severely with fundraising because of that. We’re hoping this year makes up for that.”

Nawaz says this fundraiser is crucial because the shelter’s needs grow in the summer months.

“This month alone in June, we’ve taken in almost 350 animals, with 250 of those being felines,” Nawaz said. “We are absolutely desperate for more foster homes to save more of these animals. We’re begging the community if they’re able to foster kittens anywhere from two to four weeks because we’re running out of room in the shelter quickly.”

Tickets are available for purchase online here, or at the Massanutten Resort Concierge Desk, the General Store and The Market. Tickets are $20 until July 2, and available to purchase at the gate for $25.

For more information on Summer Jam, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.