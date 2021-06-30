Advertisement

RHSPCA expecting large turnout at Saturday’s Summer Jam fundraiser

Summer Jam 2021.
Summer Jam 2021.(whsv)
By Cayley Urenko
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - After being canceled last year due to COVID-19, the Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA’s largest fundraiser of the year is back this Saturday, July 3.

At Summer Jam, you will find music, food, beer, wine, kid’s activities, and fireworks on the ski slopes at Massanutten Resort. The event is from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

All proceeds from the event will go directly to caring for the shelter’s animals before they find their home.

The shelter’s director Huck Nawaz says over 2,400 tickets have already been sold for the event.

“Hopefully with the weather cooperating it’ll be the largest [event] we’ve had to date,” Nawaz said. “With it being the largest event and not having the opportunity to have it last year in 2020 due to the pandemic, we were hit severely with fundraising because of that. We’re hoping this year makes up for that.”

Nawaz says this fundraiser is crucial because the shelter’s needs grow in the summer months.

“This month alone in June, we’ve taken in almost 350 animals, with 250 of those being felines,” Nawaz said. “We are absolutely desperate for more foster homes to save more of these animals. We’re begging the community if they’re able to foster kittens anywhere from two to four weeks because we’re running out of room in the shelter quickly.”

Tickets are available for purchase online here, or at the Massanutten Resort Concierge Desk, the General Store and The Market. Tickets are $20 until July 2, and available to purchase at the gate for $25.

For more information on Summer Jam, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
The pedestrian, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial...
VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
The Augusta County board of supervisors on Wednesday, June 23.
Augusta County supervisor addresses comment made in board meeting
Many new laws will go into effect in Virginia on July 1, including changes to bicycle traffic...
New Virginia bicycle laws begin on July 1

Latest News

A new drop-off recycling center at Gypsy Hill Park in Staunton.
New drop-off recycling program in Staunton kicks off July 1st
The first meeting is on Monday, July 7 at 7 p.m.
W. Luray Rec Center to hold mental health program
Ron Cople, a respiratory therapist at Sentara RMH, shows us how he is helping to educate...
Sentara RMH on Smoking and Vaping Prevention Education
Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Virginia to see new option for jury sentencing beginning July 1