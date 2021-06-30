Staunton family endures Surfside building collapse

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - A Valley family was on vacation in Surfside, Florida last week, on a trip they will not soon forget.

Wayne Conner, Abigail Crosby and their family are grateful to be alive. They had just spent the day in Key West when they returned to their motel.

This is what Wayne Conner saw when he walked outside after the condo collapsed in Surfside, Florida. (WHSV)

That’s when the condo next door collapsed.

“When I walked out, it was just chaos pretty much,” said Crosby.

The nightmare began when they returned to their motel. At first, they thought it was just a storm.

“This big gush of wind twice and then the fire alarms in our building started going off,” said Crosby.

“Windows rattling, building kind of shaking or whatever, like a storm at the beach would be,” said Conner.

When they heard the fire alarms going off, they didn’t think much of it. The family believed the storm had caused it.

“I called down to the front desk, and he was like, ‘no, y’all need to evacuate, the building beside you collapsed.’”

That’s when they saw the scene. “We’re just lucky that we’re home and alive,” said Conner.

When they evacuated, Crosby said they had to go to another hotel. “We didn’t get to go back. Our stuff is still there,” said Crosby.

After the collapse, the family was ready to come back home, but it wasn’t that simple.

“We had to find another vehicle to get home and everything,” said Crosby.

Conner says the stuff they brought is the least of their worries.

“We got to leave there with us,” he said. “All that other stuff can be replaced.”

