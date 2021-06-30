Advertisement

VDOT: Route 250 is open to traffic

Photo provided by VDOT
Photo provided by VDOT(VDOT)
By NBC29 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Route 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) is back open to traffic after being closed for weeks due to a rockslide.

The Virginia Department of Transportation announced Wednesday, June 30, that the project was completed about two weeks ahead of schedule. However, the through-truck ban on Route 6 remains, and Virginia State Police and Nelson County Sheriff’s Office will continue patrols in the area to enforce the restriction.

VDOT says contractors worked six days a week to repair the area that failed above Rte. 250, removing loose soil, trees and rocks to make the slope stable. More than 700 large off-road dump truck loads of material were removed from the slope and trucked to a disposal area.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
The pedestrian, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial...
VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
The Augusta County board of supervisors on Wednesday, June 23.
Augusta County supervisor addresses comment made in board meeting
Many new laws will go into effect in Virginia on July 1, including changes to bicycle traffic...
New Virginia bicycle laws begin on July 1

Latest News

Water rushed into campsites and left the entrance to the park a mess
Flash flooding and mudslides shock visitors at Zion National Park
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
This will be the second-highest Independence Day travel volume on record, trailing only 2019.
AAA: More than 47 million Americans expected to travel July 4th weekend
Gov. Justice delivers vaccination sweepstakes surprise.
Gov. Justice delivers custom-outfitted truck to vaccination sweepstakes winner