Verona Elementary School under contract after being on the market since 2019

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Verona Community Association has been using the Verona Elementary School for over 25 years for your sports programs, and it when it went up for sale in 2019, they were worried that all could change.

“In our situation in Fort Defiance, if we didn’t have Verona Elementary School to use, we would have no location at all,” Felicia Sheets, President of the VCA said.

But over the past two years with the school on the market, the organization has been able to to continue using the space as normal, despite the pandemic putting things on pause.

And now the school is under contract.

“The wonderful folks in Augusta County have allowed us to begin meeting here and holding services while we’re in this study period. So, we’re meeting in the gymnasium and we’ve been here for about a month or so now,” Pastor Rob Spencer of Church United said.

Church United was set up in the Staunton Mall but had to find a new home after the mall was sold to a new landlord, and the tenants were told they needed to be out by Christmas Eve.

“Since then, we’ve had several local churches that have been wonderful and have allowed us to use space,” Spencer said.

Calvary Baptist in Staunton and Wayne Hills Baptist Church in Waynesboro both opened their doors to help Church United continue on with services.

But Church United still did not have a place to call their own.

“In January, our church did 21 days of prayer and fasting praying for god to open a location,” Spencer said.

During that time, several people had reached out to Pastor Rob to look into Verona Elementary School.

“It will meet our church’s needs. Right now, we’re studying the whole property. We’re excited. 13 acres, almost 40,000 square feet under roof,” Spencer said. “With a gymnasium, with all kinds of room to roam outside, playgrounds, lots of room for family ministry.”

Spencer added that there is also room for them to continue working with the Verona Community Association, so they can use the space for their programs as well.

“There’s just really nothing in our area, so knowing that we still have a spot to keep these young athletes involved and keep them active, it’s just an amazing feeling,” Sheets said.

Spencer says he hopes Church United will be the light of hope for others in the community too.

He hopes to use the new location as a training center to help revitalize or help grow other churches in the community.

“That’s our heart and our goal is to use all of this property as we can to see us not only be an impact here in Verona, which we’re excited about reaching people here, but also to be an impact to the whole community at large,” Spencer said.

Something Spencer knows first hand can go a long way.

“Our church got started from Calvary Baptist Church, so the love of a local, healthy church said we believe there needs to be other local, healthy churches in these communities, they sent us out,” Spencer said.

Augusta County will continue ownership of the ball fields behind the school, and VCA will be able to use those as they have been as well.

Because the location is currently zoned for a school, the county says the new owners would have to work to create a new site plan and get the necessary building permits.

