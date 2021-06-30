W. Luray Rec Center to hold mental health program

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Years ago, when the West Luray Recreation Center was just getting off the ground, a plan to create a mental health program for the community was in its early stages.

Earlier this month, conversations started again between Audre King with Living Legacy, and Elisabeth Alger on ways to bring more awareness to mental health in the community by using the center.

“When we met she said I want to put together a curriculum or a seminar that has to do with mental health and I want to do it every week,” King said.

The two decided to call the program Mental Health Mondays and they would have mental health experts from up and down the Valley on-site to help community members in need.

King says the program was determined to start this summer but after a recent police-involved shooting in the town, it was important to fill the need now.

“De’Shon Hill needed help and in his own ways he was crying out for help maybe for days and weeks prior,” King said. " Every place he went for help I won’t say that they failed him but I will say there was a lack in communication or effort ultimately to get him the help that he needed.”

Beginning Monday, July 7, the center will hold its first seminar at 7 p.m.

King says this meeting will be to see what other resources the community thinks they should provide, and says this is just a small piece to a larger puzzle that needed to happen now.

“We’re hoping that we can aid and assist in any way needed that people get the proper help,” King said. “That they don’t end up in a situation where it’s too little too late.”

Mental health issues in Page County aren't new, however, a new approach is needed! So, Monday, July 5th at 7pm, we begin...

