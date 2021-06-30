Advertisement

Wyoming officials attempt to bring NRA headquarters to state

Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan asked the firearms advocacy and lobbying...
Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan asked the firearms advocacy and lobbying organization in a letter released to the public Tuesday to relocate to Wyoming from Fairfax, Virginia.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming is making a bid to land the headquarters of the National Rifle Association.

Gov. Mark Gordon and Secretary of State Ed Buchanan asked the firearms advocacy and lobbying organization in a letter released to the public Tuesday to relocate to Wyoming from Fairfax, Virginia.

The two Republicans sent the letter June 18. State officials tell the Casper Star-Tribune that as of Tuesday they hadn’t heard back from the group.

The letter cites Wyoming’s lack of taxes and gun regulations as reasons why the state would be a good home for the NRA. The NRA already has indicated it plans to move to Texas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Delawder is currently being held at Rockingham Harrisonburg Regional Jail without bond.
Grottoes man shot and killed: Suspect in custody
The pedestrian, Isaac M. Stepp, 90, of Singers Glen, Va., was flown to Rockingham Memorial...
VSP investigates fatal crash in Rockingham County
Virginia ABC-related laws go into effect July 1
The Augusta County board of supervisors on Wednesday, June 23.
Augusta County supervisor addresses comment made in board meeting
Many new laws will go into effect in Virginia on July 1, including changes to bicycle traffic...
New Virginia bicycle laws begin on July 1

Latest News

Water rushed into campsites and left the entrance to the park a mess
Flash flooding causes chaos to visitors at Zion National Park
Frontier Culture Museum announces new education center
Frontier Culture Museum announces new education center
Water rushed into campsites and left the entrance to the park a mess
Flash flooding and mudslides shock visitors at Zion National Park
Virginia search team headed to Florida to help with condo search