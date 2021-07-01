Advertisement

16 injured after illegal fireworks seized at LA home explode

Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three...
Nearby homes and cars were damaged in the blast. At least 16 people were injured, three seriously.(Source: KCAL/KCBS via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 2:16 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) - Authorities say illegal fireworks seized at a South Los Angeles home exploded, damaging nearby homes and cars and injuring at least 16 people, three seriously.

Police had called in a bomb squad after a tip led them to seize some 5,000 pounds of illegal pyrotechnics. But some of the fireworks that had been placed in an armored LAPD tractor-trailer exploded Wednesday evening.

The blast was caught by news crews that showed heavily damaged cars nearby and people being taken away on gurneys for treatment.

The Fire Department says three people had serious injuries. Officials also said three others, as well as 9 LAPD officers and a federal official, had minor injuries.

