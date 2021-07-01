Advertisement

3 dead in Houston shooting; wounded child calls for help

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an...
Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) — Police in Houston are searching for a shooter who they say killed three people, including a young girl, and wounded another child who was able to call her grandmother to summon help.

Houston Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu says the shooting happened late Wednesday at an apartment complex.

Cantu says that when authorities arrived, they found a man, a woman and a girl believed to be about 5 to 7 years old who were fatally shot.

Police say the wounded girl, believed to be about 10 years old, was in stable condition.

Police believe the woman was the mother of the two girls.

Police say the victims may have known the shooter because there were no signs of a break-in.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rushed into campsites and left the entrance to the park a mess
Flash flooding causes chaos to visitors at Zion National Park
This is what Wayne Conner saw when he walked outside after the condo collapsed in Surfside,...
Staunton family endures Surfside building collapse
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Chesterfield parents charged after child found dead in freezer
Many new laws will go into effect in Virginia on July 1, including changes to bicycle traffic...
New Virginia bicycle laws begin on July 1
July 1 begins the state’s three-year process to legalize marijuana and create a framework to...
Valley police prepared for July 1 marijuana legalization

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017 photo, President-elect Donald Trump, left, his chief financial...
Trump Organization CFO surrenders ahead of expected charges
Members of a basketball team threw tortillas at their opponents.
High school stripped of basketball title over tortilla-throwing incident
Members of a basketball team threw tortillas at their opponents.
Basketball team's championship stripped after players threw tortillas at opponents
FILE - A hiring sign shows in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, June 11, 2021.
US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low
FILE - James Franco arrives at IndieWire Honors on Nov. 2, 2017, in Los Angeles. Franco and his...
James Franco settles for $2.2 million in acting school sex misconduct suit