Advertisement

AugustaK9Trails offers unique hydrotherapy service to dogs in the Valley

AugustaK9Trails
AugustaK9Trails(WHSV)
By Chelsea Church
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - AugustaK9Trails in Staunton has been offering rehabilitative care, hydrotherapy and fitness programs to dogs in the area for just over a year now.

Owner Amanda Hardy is a licensed veterinary technician and a certified canine rehabilitation practitioner. She helps dogs regain their strength, even ones just looking to make a splash.

“I offer a canine facility that provides a 12x15 hydrotherapy pool that’s heated at 80 degrees,” Hardy explained. “Which is great for fun swims, fitness swims, arthritis, post-surgery, soft tissue injuries, things like that.”

Hardy notes that she started the business after realizing there was not anything else like this available to the dogs of the Valley.

Despite opening amid a pandemic, Hardy has stayed quite busy.

Veterinarians have also stayed booked and have been referring patients to AugustaK9Trails for post-care.

“To see how they came in and could barely walk because they’re 10 years old and they have arthritis or mobility issues, and then even just weeks later after swimming they are fully mobile,” Hardy said. “Especially the geriatric dogs, I feel like I’m extending their lives which has been incredible rewarding for me.”

AugustaK9Trails also offers adventure hikes and land rehabilitation services for dogs that do not like to swim, need socialization or just need a place to get out.

AugustaK9Trails is planning to expand to a bigger location in Staunton in the near future.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rushed into campsites and left the entrance to the park a mess
Flash flooding causes chaos to visitors at Zion National Park
This is what Wayne Conner saw when he walked outside after the condo collapsed in Surfside,...
Staunton family endures Surfside building collapse
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
Many new laws will go into effect in Virginia on July 1, including changes to bicycle traffic...
New Virginia bicycle laws begin on July 1
July 1 begins the state’s three-year process to legalize marijuana and create a framework to...
Valley police prepared for July 1 marijuana legalization

Latest News

US review process starts for Virginia offshore wind project
WPD is looking for the two men seen on surveillance video
WPD investigates attempted burglary
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
GOP candidate’s private equity resume draws scrutiny in Va.
(FILE)
What you need to know about Virginia’s new marijuana laws