City of Harrisonburg lays out CARES Act spending

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Last year, the City of Harrisonburg received two different amounts of CARES Act funding totaling $9.2 million to be used to help people impacted by COVID-19.

As the fiscal year came to an end on Wednesday, the city released how the money was spent.

Two batches of $4.6 million were dispersed to the city with guidelines on how the funds could be spent.

“The city started looking at what is the best ways that we can do that to help people in our community that were struggling but also ensure that we can provide core city services unchanged,” Mike Parks, city spokesperson, said.

From the $9.2 million, $1.3 million went to support 39 local nonprofits and $1 million went to provide more than 300 small business grants. The grants were divided out to 180 shops in the Friendly City.

Over $1 million combined also went towards grants for child care, rent and mortgage relief, and helping the homeless.

Our Community Place, which supports individuals who are homeless and those with other adverse experiences, served an increased number of hot meals across five different locations, serving a total of 22,474 meals in 2020.

The Arts Council of the Valley was able to award 10 grants of $1,500 to artists and arts nonprofits experiencing financial setbacks due to COVID-19.

Blue Ridge Legal Services provided legal assistance to 36 additional Harrisonburg households facing civil legal problems as a direct result of the pandemic.

The remaining $6 million was used to make up revenue loss for the city, from meals to lodging taxes. Revenue that would normally be used to make sure the city can collect trash, respond to emergency calls, and keep roads maintained.

While that money has all been allocated, Parks says there is still money left over in certain programs to help the community.

“Another $100,000 was made available for utility assistance, there’s still some funding available is anyone is in need paying their water bill they should reach out to the city,” Parks said.

Parks says the city expects to hear more guidance later in July on how they will be able to spend the $13 million allocated to the city through the American Rescue Plan.

