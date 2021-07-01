Court documents detail alleged abuse at home where child was found in freezer

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Documents from the Chesterfield County Juvenile and Domestic Court gave an inside look at the dynamic between the parents of Eliel Weaver, indicating a history of fear and abuse.

Kassceen and Dina Weaver were arrested on May 4, after police executed a search warrant and found the body of their son in a freezer.

The Weavers are both out on bond, but charged with conspiracy to conceal a body and failing to render aid to a child. Kassceen was additionally charged with concealment of a body, as well as the domestic assault and malicious wounding of an adult woman.

NBC12 obtained criminal complaints on Thursday morning.

In the first order, Dina mentions a history of physical and mental abuse, and that she fears for her own safety and the safety of her brother.

A second complaint shows that Dina’s brother expressed concerns with police that his sister was in a domestic violence situation.

In the complaint, he outlined what he says was Kasseen’s “manipulative” behavior, barring his wife from owning a car or cell phone, and that he didn’t want Dina talking to her own family.

Dina would use the phone at work to talk to her brother. Court documents show on May 3, Dina mentioned over the phone to her brother that her son Eliel had died two years ago, and that Kasseen had wrapped up the boy’s body and placed it in the freezer.

According to the documents, Dina said police were not called when the boy initially died because of bruises on his body. There is no mention in the document how her son died, however.

The complaint says that Dina described an incident where Kassceen tied her up with an electrical cord, and burned her with a curling iron, adding that Kassceen directed their second son to refer to her by an expletive.

On top of all this, Dina’s booking photo shows bruising around her eye, which the documents allege came from a “scuffle” that she got into with her husband.

Police are awaiting the final autopsy report from the medical examiner’s office to determine if the parents will face more charges.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.