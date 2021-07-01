Advertisement

GOP candidate’s private equity resume draws scrutiny in Va.

Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.
Glenn Youngkin speaks with supporters in Rockingham County on May 4.(WHSV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Glenn Youngkin amassed a personal fortune estimated at more than $300 million as a senior executive at the giant private equity firm known as the Carlyle Group.

As the Republican candidate in Virginia’s upcoming governor’s race, he’s avoided talking about his business career in detail while casting himself as a successful businessman who spent decades “building businesses and creating jobs.”

But heading into Youngkin’s November matchup against former Democratic Gov. Terry McCauliffe, some of Carlyle’s deals could become a political liability.

They involve mobile home parks, nursing homes, auto parts manufacturers, energy companies and even a business that produces “less-lethal” weapons used by governments that cracked down on democracy advocates.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rushed into campsites and left the entrance to the park a mess
Flash flooding causes chaos to visitors at Zion National Park
This is what Wayne Conner saw when he walked outside after the condo collapsed in Surfside,...
Staunton family endures Surfside building collapse
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
Many new laws will go into effect in Virginia on July 1, including changes to bicycle traffic...
New Virginia bicycle laws begin on July 1
July 1 begins the state’s three-year process to legalize marijuana and create a framework to...
Valley police prepared for July 1 marijuana legalization

Latest News

Gov. Ralph Northam speaks ahead of a ceremonious bill signing on Monday.
Northam signs legislation to increase voter access
Gavel on sounding block (Source: Gray News)
Another former Taylor staffer charged with election fraud
Dismissal of Virginia lieutenant governor’s lawsuit upheld
Governor Northam announces General Assembly special session