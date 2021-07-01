Advertisement

June 30 is Marguerite Sours Day in Stanley

A proclamation from Town Mayor Michael Knight dedicates June 30 to Stanley native Marguerite Sours.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STANLEY, Va. (WHSV) - According to a proclamation signed by the mayor, June 30, 2021 is Marguerite Sours Day in the Town of Stanley.

Marguerite Sours was born on June 8, 1917, and has lived in Stanley her whole life more than a century. She is 104-years-young.

Sours spent many years working at Roller’s 5 cent and 10 cent store.

“It’s important to just love your neighbors, and she always did that when she was growing up,” Robin Bailey, a relative of Sours, said.

“I used to say, ‘Marguerite you need to break the world record of the oldest lady alive because I don’t know what I would do without you,’” Bailey said.

Mayor Knight and Town Manager Terry Pettit made their way to Sours’ home Wednesday afternoon to present her proclamation.

‘I never thought anything like this would happen to me,” Sours said.

“It’s been a great honor to have a citizen like Ms. Marguerite. It just kind of shows what type of people live here in Stanley. They are really hard working. They give you the shirt off their back,” Knight said.

These days, Sours spends many hours with crochet hooks in her hands making “table cloths, dolls, all kinds of dolls, I’ve made everything. I crochet all the time in my spare time,” Sours said.

Sours’ secret to a long life: working hard and doing it all.

“There wasn’t much that I wouldn’t tackle,” Sours said.

If you would like to send Sours a card and your well-wishes, her address is: P.O. Box 73, Stanley, Va.

