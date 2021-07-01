Advertisement

New voting laws go into effect on July 1 in Virginia

By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jun. 30, 2021 at 10:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A slew of new laws go into effect on July 1 in the Commonwealth, including some new voting legislation.

Mark Finks, Director of Elections in Harrisonburg, said many of the new pieces of legislation are simply putting practices that were created during the pandemic into law.

“Last year, of course, it was unprecedented. The state had not had to handle a lot of the situations that came into play with last year’s election,” Finks said. “The policies were kind of bore out of those discussions are now just being codified. Some of those will just kind of be the lay of the land, some of them will only be enacted if a state of emergency is enacted.”

For example, during the pandemic localities were allowed to have drop-off locations and drop-off boxes for early absentee ballots.

Now, the law states localities must have a drop-off location. Boxes are optional.

Finks said they have a drop-off location at the Harrisonburg City Hall for early absentee ballots. On election day, polling locations will also serve as drop-off spots.

Another law says localities can be open for early voting on Sundays.

Finks said the Harrisonburg Electoral Board does not plan to offer that at the moment, but could always vote to do so.

Some other legislation that will go into effect:

  • State primaries in June will be moved from the second Tuesday of the month to the third
  • In the event of a voter registration system outage, the governor will have the power to extend the voter registration deadline
  • Curbside voting options have also been expanded to those with temporary disabilities or an injury that prohibits them from being able to enter the building
  • If a state of emergency has been declared in the state due to a health crisis like the COVID-19 pandemic, anyone may vote curbside
  • Witness signatures will not be required for mail-in ballots if a state of emergency is declared
  • No firearms within 40 feet of a precinct
  • Voting service to assist visually impaired voters has been signed into law

