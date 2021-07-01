Advertisement

Princes William, Harry unveil Princess Diana’s statue

Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their...
Britain's Prince William, left and Prince Harry unveil a statue they commissioned of their mother Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, Thursday July 1, 2021.(Source: Dominic Lipinski /Pool Photo via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Princes William and Harry unveiled a statue of their mother, Princess Diana, on what would have been her 60th birthday Thursday in a small — and brief — ceremony at London’s Kensington Palace.

Diana’s family joined the two brothers for the ceremony at the palace’s Sunken Garden, a place in which the princess once found solace. It was the first time the brothers have appeared in public together since the funeral of their grandfather, Prince Philip.

The brothers later issued a joint statement in which they described their mother’s strength and character as “qualities that made her a force for good around the world.”

“Every day, we wish she were still with us, and our hope is that this statue will be seen forever as a symbol of her life and her legacy,” they said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Water rushed into campsites and left the entrance to the park a mess
Flash flooding causes chaos to visitors at Zion National Park
This is what Wayne Conner saw when he walked outside after the condo collapsed in Surfside,...
Staunton family endures Surfside building collapse
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
Many new laws will go into effect in Virginia on July 1, including changes to bicycle traffic...
New Virginia bicycle laws begin on July 1
July 1 begins the state’s three-year process to legalize marijuana and create a framework to...
Valley police prepared for July 1 marijuana legalization

Latest News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., will serve on the commission...
Pelosi: Cheney will serve on Jan. 6 commission
FILE - This file photo shows the Supreme Court in Washington.
Supreme Court upholds Arizona voting restrictions
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi picks Rep. Bennie Thompson to lead the committee probe of the Jan. 6...
Pelosi names Cheney to panel investigating Jan. 6 riot
The Department of State is updating procedures for passport applications.
People can self-select gender when applying for passport; additional options coming
Tropical Storm Elsa is forecast to pass near or over portions of the Windward Islands or the...
Tropical Storm Elsa, 5th named storm, threatens Caribbean