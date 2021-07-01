Rain & relief on the way

THURSDAY: A cold front is pushing closer to the region today. Scattered showers and storms for the afternoon and evening with a couple of waves of storms. Most of the severe threat is expected to remain to our east however we still may see an isolated severe storm or two. Heavy rain and high winds would be the main threat. The main line of storms is likely going to develop east of our region, so storm activity will be fairly broken and scattered.

As we go into the evening, expect more widespread rain, which will be heavy at times. However, short range guidance is suggesting this will move out of the region very quickly tonight, so we’ll continue to monitor the timing. Either way, warm and muggy for the evening with scattered showers and storms, becoming more isolated by around 2-3am. Lows in the mid to upper 60s with low visibility at times.

FRIDAY: Another warm one to begin the day and muggy early, then humidity drops through the day. Temperatures starting in the 70s with a cold front that will cross through the area. We’ve made a change in how quickly the cold front will move through the area on Friday. Most of the activity will wrap up before sunrise, and then we’ll just see an isolated shower for the morning as the cold front exits the area. Warm but not as hot today. Mostly cloudy for the morning, but we’ll see more sunshine as we go into the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s and very comfortable.

Mild and very comfortable for the evening with temperatures in the 70s and very pleasant. Mostly clear overnight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

SATURDAY: This weekend has been trending drier, and this will make for a pleasant couple of days for the holiday. An upper level piece of energy will swing close to the area today. This will bring a chance of an isolated shower during the day, but most will stay dry. Best chance will be across the Alleghenies. A very comfortable morning as we start in the 60s. Lots of sunshine today with a few clouds with those isolated showers. Any rain will likely be quick but some downpours. Highs in the mid to upper 70s for the day. Overnight, pleasantly mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Very pleasant for the morning with temperatures in the 60s early. A mix of sun and clouds for your holiday. Warm, but still comfortable for Independence Day celebrations. Highs in the upper 70s to near 80 for our West Virginia locations. Mid 80s for the Valley. Feeling quite nice for the evening for outdoor celebrations and still not humid. Overnight lows falling into the upper 50s to near 60.

MONDAY: Abundant sunshine to start the day with temperatures in the 60s early. Mostly sunny today with a few passing clouds and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s with a few spots hitting 90. Humidity levels still on the comfortable side. A great day for outdoor plans! Overnight, mild with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY: We turn up the heat once more for today. We start out with temperatures rising into the 70s early. Lots of sunshine early, turning partly cloudy and quite warm with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity levels still not rising to uncomfortable levels, so this will not be an oppressive heat. For the overnight hours, staying quite mild and a bit humid with lows in the low to mid 60s.

WEDNESDAY: Quite warm to begin the day with temperatures quickly into the 70s. A mix of sun and clouds with another very warm day. Highs in the mid to upper 80s and a few spots hitting 90. Still not terribly humid for the day.

