Advertisement

Record breaking heat wave turns deadly in the Pacific Northwest

By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 7:40 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WHSV) - A record breaking heat wave across the Pacific Northwest has caused several deaths and hundreds of hospitalizations.

Earlier this week, the Pacific Northwest dealt with an unimaginable heat wave that was one for the record books. Many places not used to heat saw temperatures higher than 100 degrees!

In British Columbia, the town of Lytton broke the all-time record high for the entire country of Canada three days in a row. That temperatures a staggering 121 degrees! Other areas in Oregon and Washington easily surpassed 110 degrees while Seattle reached 108 degrees.

Heat is the number one weather killer, more than hurricanes and flooding. More than 60 people have died in the state of Oregon, 45 in one county alone. Not all deaths have come to light yet. In British Columbia, a wildfire has now engulfed the town of Lytton forcing everyone to evacuate.

“We have a large proportion of the population without air conditioning than a lot of other places so we do have a higher level of vulnerability to heat than a place that more frequently gets these kind of temperatures,” said Paul Loikth, director of Portland State University’s climate science lab. After experiencing this extreme heatwave, it may serve as a wake up call to people who especially struggled during the event.

Most people in the Pacific Northwest don’t have A/C since temperatures typically stay fairly mild so you can see how a heat wave like this can be so problematic.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This is what Wayne Conner saw when he walked outside after the condo collapsed in Surfside,...
Staunton family endures Surfside building collapse
Water rushed into campsites and left the entrance to the park a mess
Flash flooding causes chaos to visitors at Zion National Park
In this image, you can see the roof of the structure has caved in.
Structure fire in Fishersville
Kassceen Weaver, 49, and Dina D. Weaver, 48, - who are husband and wife - were arrested and...
Police: Virginia parents charged after child found dead in freezer
July 1 begins the state’s three-year process to legalize marijuana and create a framework to...
Valley police prepared for July 1 marijuana legalization

Latest News

Buses with Rockingham County Public Schools
Rockingham County Public Schools awarded seal for protecting student data
Officials say Delta variant could lead to more outbreaks of COVID-19
Health officials advice ahead of July 4 weekend, Delta variant outbreaks
Mini bus trips return to Rockingham County this summer
Mini bus trips return to Rockingham County this summer
Virginia’s COVID-positive rate holds steady