Record breaking heat wave turns deadly in the Pacific Northwest

Earlier this week, the Pacific Northwest dealt with an unimaginable heat wave that was one for the record books. Many places not used to heat saw temperatures higher than 100 degrees!

In British Columbia, the town of Lytton broke the all-time record high for the entire country of Canada three days in a row. That temperatures a staggering 121 degrees! Other areas in Oregon and Washington easily surpassed 110 degrees while Seattle reached 108 degrees.

Heat is the number one weather killer, more than hurricanes and flooding. More than 60 people have died in the state of Oregon, 45 in one county alone. Not all deaths have come to light yet. In British Columbia, a wildfire has now engulfed the town of Lytton forcing everyone to evacuate.

Lytton's Main Street, before and after yesterday's devastating fire.



“We have a large proportion of the population without air conditioning than a lot of other places so we do have a higher level of vulnerability to heat than a place that more frequently gets these kind of temperatures,” said Paul Loikth, director of Portland State University’s climate science lab. After experiencing this extreme heatwave, it may serve as a wake up call to people who especially struggled during the event.

Most people in the Pacific Northwest don’t have A/C since temperatures typically stay fairly mild so you can see how a heat wave like this can be so problematic.

