Staunton’s Craig Enterprise celebrates 50 years in business

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Craig Enterprise has repaired more cars than you can count. This July, the shop will celebrate its 50th anniversary.

“It’s packed full of them and a lot of the customers tow them in and tell me to fix them,” said Harry Lynwood Craig Jr., owner of Craig Enterprise.

Lynwood has been fixing cars for 67 years, starting when he was in high school

“I’ve worked at three dealerships and the last one I worked at, I had so many cars working on at night, I was making more money working at night, I noticed well I’ll just open up and do it for myself,” he said.

Just a few months shy of his 80th birthday, Lynwood comes into work every day to a full lot and with his dog Chico by his side, still using a flat rate book to determine prices.

“It’s always worked,” he said. “So...why change?”

From police cars to school buses, lawyers, doctors, friends, family; not just here in the Valley but all over Virginia and beyond.

“They have a problem with it they’ll go down and get the car and bring it up to me to fix it,” Lynwood said.

“How does that make you feel?”

“Like I might be doing something right,” Lynwood explained.

Advice for other mechanics or business owners? It’s simple. “Try to treat the customer right and stand behind what you do,” he said.

Craig Enterprise is located on the corner of Waverley and West Beverley Street in Staunton’s West End.

