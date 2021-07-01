Advertisement

Structure fire in Fishersville

In this image, you can see the roof of the structure has caved in.
In this image, you can see the roof of the structure has caved in.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Officials responded to a structure fire late Thursday morning at L E Wood Equipment Co., located at 171 Expo Rd. in Fishersville.

Chief Nichols says firefighters are going on in 15-minute increments because of the heat.

He reports that the cause was a piece of equipment inside the structure that caught on fire, and the wind helped it spread quickly.

No injuries have been reported. WHSV is on the scene learning more.

More crews are arriving to help with structure fire.
More crews are arriving to help with structure fire.

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV as we work to bring you more information.

