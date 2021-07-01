Structure fire in Fishersville

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Officials responded to a structure fire late Thursday morning at L E Wood Equipment Co., located at 171 Expo Rd. in Fishersville.

Chief Nichols says firefighters are going on in 15-minute increments because of the heat.

He reports that the cause was a piece of equipment inside the structure that caught on fire, and the wind helped it spread quickly.

No injuries have been reported. WHSV is on the scene learning more.

The roof has caved in at Wood Equip. Co. at Fishersville. Flames are visible and smoke is filling the air. pic.twitter.com/gg3SvwaJjY — Kayla Brooks (@WHSVkayla) July 1, 2021

I’m in Fishersville around 71 Expo Road where a fire has broken out. Staunton fire and rescue are here. pic.twitter.com/BskCtfEcU7 — Kayla Brooks (@WHSVkayla) July 1, 2021

More crews are arriving to help with structure fire. (WHSV)

This is a developing story. Stay with WHSV as we work to bring you more information.

