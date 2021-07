UVA-JMU game set for December 7, other marquee home games announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s basketball team will welcome the Virginia Cavaliers to Harrisonburg later this year.

The Dukes and ‘Hoos will square off at JMU’s Atlantic Union Bank Center on December 7. The matchup was announced Wednesday along with a few other marquee games for the James Madison men’s and women’s basketball teams during the upcoming 2021-2022 season.

Marquee JMU basketball home games announced Wednesday (2021-2022 Season):

JMU Men’s Basketball

November 13 - vs. Old Dominion

November 19 - vs. George Mason

December 7 - vs. Virginia

December 11 - vs. Radford

JMU Women’s Basketball

November 9 - vs. Virginia

November 14 - vs. Maryland

December 9 - vs. Villanova

December 12 - vs. West Virginia

