Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents

By Isabel Cleary
Published: Jul. 1, 2021
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The commonwealth is stepping up efforts to help lower-income Virginians.

“I think it took a pandemic for people to realize that people are really struggling to put food on the table,” Salaam Bhatti with the Virginia Poverty Law Center said.

Some of the public benefit laws that went into effect Thursday, July 1, include SNAP (Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program) expansion, increases in the TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families) cash assistant amount, and prohibiting school boards from suing families for unpaid meal debts.

“SNAP expansion is incredibly huge. It’s something that’s been in the works for 25 years and we have finally achieved it,” Bhatti said. “This is going to help approximately over 25,000 families be eligible for SNAP benefits.”

TANF will now be automatically adjusted yearly by 10% until that amount reaches 50% of the federal poverty line.

“Previously, a typical three-person family in Virginia was receiving $417 a month with that 10% boost. That’s now $459 a month in rural parts of Virginia, and more pricier parts of Virginia see $559 a month for a family of three,” Bhatti said.

New laws also include penalties for landlords for unlawful evictions, Medicaid expansions, and increased child welfare protections.

Additionally school boards across the state must develop policies to prohibit lawsuits against families with meal debt. Albemarle County Public Schools say it is already living up to this policy.

“We’ve never taken a family to court, we’ve never even thought about doing that,” ACPS Strategic Communications Office Phil Giaramita said. “One of the values of being in Albemarle County is it’s not unusual for members of the community to come forward, particularly at the end of the school year, and anonymously pay off the food debts of families.”

