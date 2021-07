HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Police Department is investigating an attempted burglary at a local business on May 27, 2021.

Officials are seeking to identify two males seen on a surveillance video.

WPD is looking for the two men seen on surveillance video (Courtesy: Waynesboro Police Department (WHSV))

The WPD is investigating an attempted burglary at a local business on May 27, 2021. We are seeking to identify two males seen on a surveillance video. If you can identify either of these individuals, please contact WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800)322-2017. pic.twitter.com/Yl8IACpEKs — Waynesboro Police Dept. (@WPD_VA) July 1, 2021

If you can identify either of these individuals, please contact WPD at (540) 942-6675 or Crime Stoppers at (800)322-2017.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.