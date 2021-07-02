Bench dedicated to “Tinky” Bryan outside Chesapeake Western Rail Depot

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Friday at the Chesapeake Western Rail Depot in downtown Harrisonburg, a bench was dedicated to a man who worked there nearly his entire life and stayed until the day he died.

Walter “Tinky” Bryan worked at the Chesapeake Western Rail Depot for 41 years from 1932 to 1973.

“In his mind he was never going to retire, 81, you would’ve thought ok, he beat the 65 rule, beat the 70, beat the 75, beat the 80 rule,” said Tim Byers, Tinky’s grandson.

Tinky passed away at the depot 48 years ago on a bench on July 3, 1973 after being told he had to retire.

“They were putting together a party to celebrate Tinky, and when they went to look for Tinky they found him sitting on the bench over looking the rail, he had had a massive heart attack,” said Charles Hendricks, the organizer of the event. “The family’s told me that he died of a heartbreak, that he was forced to quit working at the depot.”

On Friday Tinky’s family and members of the community came together to dedicate a bench in his honor outside the old depot building, and to share stories.

“You can’t forget a name like Tinky, but the thing I do remember, is he always wore blue overalls and he always had a big smile on his face,” said Dan Plecker, whose father worked with Tinky for 32 years.

“He was a hard worker, dedicated, true to his word, and was just and all around really great guy,” said Tim Byers.

Tinky was asked to retire years before his passing, but refused. “There’s a mandatory retirement age of 65 for railroad employees, and at 65 they let Tinky know that he needed to retire, it was time, and Tinky kept showing up for work,” said Charles Hendricks.

At the time of his death Tinky was the oldest railroad worker in the nation. “That says a lot about his dedication to the city of Harrisonburg, to the county of Rockingham, and to the commonwealth of Virginia,” said Tim Byers.

Byers adds that he is grateful to Charles Hendricks for setting up the event as well as Jim and John Monger, who own the renovated depot building.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.