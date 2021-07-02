Advertisement

Charlottesville police receiving de-escalation training

De-escalation tactics will be used when responding to 911 calls to alleviate any tension or high-stress environments.(wvir)
By Elizabeth Holmes
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With relationships between law enforcement and communities under the microscope, Charlottesville police are rethinking how they approach certain situations.

The Charlottesville Police Department is getting its officers involved in a seven-week de-escalation program. Here, they’ll learn how to use different forms of communication to diffuse an intense situation.

City officers recently received de-escalation training from Richmond police.

CPD Sergeant Jake Via says officers are trained on how to respond to 911 calls in a calm, helpful, transparent matter.

“It starts off with the officers arriving and just kind of doing a meet and greet with them, just simply saying, ‘ I know you’re having a problem. What can I do to help?’ Just something very simple as that, just kind of explain the whole process. ‘We’re here because of this? What’s the end goal? How can we resolve this?’” Sgt. Via said.

He says using de-escalation tactics prevent physical harm to both citizens and officers.

The Charlottesville Police will also be hosting a public engagement event to have open conversations with the community about policing.

