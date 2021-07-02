Continentality - What is it?

(WHSV) - This past weekend, many locations in the northwestern US saw absurd temperatures that climbed above 110 degrees, some approaching 120 degrees. How does this happen and why do we not see this in many eastern locations?

You may be wondering why some areas far north in the US have seen temperatures hotter than where we live. It all has to do with continentality.

Continentality is a climate condition in which it takes less energy to heat a location while water bodies do not influence temperature much or at all. This means the farther you are away from an ocean or large body of water, the greater the seasonal temperature swing.

The hottest temperature ever recorded in Virginia is 110 degrees on July 15th, 1954 in Balcony Falls which is in Rockbridge County. For West Virginia, it is 112 degrees on July 10th, 1936 in Martinsburg. Both West Virginia and Virginia rank in the bottom 20 states in terms of hottest temperature.

The hottest temperatures have been recorded have been mostly in the desert southwest, however North Dakota ranks around the top 5 in this category. Yes, North Dakota’s hottest temperature is one of the top in the country.

For West Virginia and Virginia, continentality plays a factor. It is hard to get absurd heat near our area thanks to the influence of the Atlantic Ocean. For areas like North Dakota, they are nowhere near any large body of water, making the state easier to heat. West Virginia and Virginia also have recorded hotter temperatures than Florida!

While most states record hotter temperatures than us, humidity is also lower in these areas. The heat index isn’t as important in a place like North Dakota versus our area.

Continentality also is in Virginia. A place along the I-81 corridor has seen higher temperatures than traditionally warmer areas to the east by a few degrees. In comparison, Richmond’s record high is 105 degrees and Norfolk’s is 104 degrees. A place like Harrisonburg, farther away from the ocean, equals Richmond’s hottest temperature despite the fact the Richmond on average is warmer than Harrisonburg.

The opposite happens once the winter comes around. Virginia and West Virginia are both ranked in bottom 20 states in terms of record cold. For Virginia, -30 is the coldest temperature ever recorded in Pembroke, located in southwest Virginia. This happened January 22nd, 1985. For West Virginia, the record was set in Lewisburg, West Virginia on December 30, 1917 at 37 degrees below zero.

For eastern locations such as Richmond, temperatures have only dropped to -8 while Virginia Beach’s record is -3. For Harrisonburg, that number is -25. Alaska and several Rocky Mountain states are at the top in recording record low temperatures. Some of that is location, while some of it is not.

If you like consistent weather, you should stay near the coastline of the Atlantic Ocean or the Gulf of Mexico If you like crazy temperature swings, head out to the Northern Plains.

