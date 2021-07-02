Forbes announces return to in-person performances

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Forbes Center for the Performing Arts at James Madison University is excited to announce its 2021–2022 Masterpiece Season and to return to in-person performances.

The season includes 25 Masterpiece events and features performances/work by Grammy-winning musicians, other world-renowned guest artists, ensembles and choreographers, and award-winning JMU theatre, dance and music students and faculty, according to the release.

Subscriptions are on sale now at the Forbes Center Box Office in person or by phone at (540) 568-7000. Single tickets go on sale August 2nd and will be available, along with subscriptions, at the box office or jmuforbescenter.com.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.