Health officials advice ahead of July 4 weekend, Delta variant outbreaks

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads in low-vaccinated communities across the nation, the Central Shenandoah Health District has reminders ahead of the holiday weekend to ensure outbreaks do not happen in the Shenandoah Valley.

Jordi Shelton, with the CSHD, said all three COVID-19 vaccines can protect you from variants.

If you have not been vaccinated, only received one shot of a two-dose vaccine, or are waiting two weeks after your second shot, she said you should keep your mask handy. That’s if you are indoors or outdoors in large groups of people.

“That’s the only way that we’re going to kick this,” Shelton said. “If people continue to not get vaccinated and then not follow those CDC guidelines, those variants are going to get harder and harder to control, so our best bet is to be vaccinated and the studies have shown they are effective.”

If you are fully-vaccinated and have a weak or compromised immune system, Shelton recommends speaking with your primary care doctor about if you should continue to wear a mask.

“We’re continuing to follow the CDC’s guidance for best practice and that is that people who are fully vaccinated can continue to participate in most activities without a mask or social distancing,” Shelton said.

44.5 percent of the CSHD total population is fully vaccinated, while 52.5 percent of the adult population is fully vaccinated. 58.5 percent of CSHD residents have received at least one dose.

