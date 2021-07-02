A local shelter shares Independence Day experiences

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Every year on July 4, animal shelters see an influx of lost pets.

In fact, the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC) says it’s their intake day.

Hannah Richardson and her friend, Adonis, explain the importance of keeping your pets safe on the Fourth of July. (WHSV)

“It’s one of our busiest days of the year,” Hannah Richardson, pet care manager, said.

Since SVASC is already so full, Richardson says they have to get creative around the holiday. “Space gets really, really tight around here.”

Richardson says you should keep your pets in a crate to keep them from running away if they get scared of fireworks. Even if they’re inside, they might slip outside or bust through a screen window or door.

“Having that extra measure of protection with a crate is definitely a really good idea,” said Richardson.

Keeping a collar on your pets and microchipping them is highly recommended, too. If you’re worried the tags might fall off, write your phone number on the pet’s collar.

If the unthinkable happens and your pet runs off, there are measures you can take to find your pet quickly.

SVASC said strays have to be held for five to ten days, so if your pet does run off and ends up at a shelter, it won’t be adopted out right away. It’s crucial to check in on social media or to call and see if your pet has been turned in.

Richardson also recommends a great resource: Petco Love Lost. “You upload a photo of your pet, and they use facial recognition to match that with pets that have been posted as being ‘found.’”

Not only that, but the website will also generate “lost” fliers.

