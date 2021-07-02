Man shot Thursday in Roanoke dies; shooter still sought

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man shot Thursday in Roanoke has died in a hospital.

Brandon Hensley, 21 of Roanoke, was found by police with a gunshot wound in the 3800 block of Panorama Avenue. He was found outside a home.

No one has been arrested.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540) 344-8500. You can also text 274637; begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Calls and texts can remain anonymous.

