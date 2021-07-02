Advertisement

Mini bus trips return to Rockingham County this summer

There are typically about 100 trips per year from sporting events to trips to Baltimore and Washington D.C.
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Mini bus trips are back in Rockingham County.

David Kiser, Recreation Technician with the Rockingham County Parks and Recreation Department, said they typically have about 100 trips per year from sporting events to trips to Baltimore and Washington D.C.

The trips are for all ages.

The COVID-19 pandemic put the 14-passenger buses in park last year, but now the trips are back on.

“I get calls about three or four times a day asking when we’re going to get started. I am happy to be able to tell them ‘we’re starting up really soon.’ It does mean a lot to me that was kind of a big part of my job was planning the trips and interacting with the seniors and all ages on that so it is definitely the light at the end of the tunnel for us,” Kiser said.

Kiser said the trips are a fun way for people to get out and do something they may not have done on their own.

They also take trip requests.

So far, Kiser has about 15 trips planned.

The first one kicks off in August.

You can find more information on the bus trips on Facebook or on their website.

