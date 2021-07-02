Advertisement

City orders evacuation of condo building deemed unsafe

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 2, 2021 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The city of North Miami Beach has ordered the evacuation of a condominium building after a review found unsafe conditions.

The city said in a news release Friday that an audit prompted by the deadly collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside found the 156-unit Crestview Towers structurally and electrically unsafe.

The North Miami Beach Police Department was helping with the evacuation of residents of the Crestview, which was built in 1972.

The mayor of Miami-Dade County had suggested an audit of buildings 40 and older to make sure they are in compliance with the local recertification process after the condo building collapse last week.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia
In this image, you can see the roof of the structure has caved in.
Structure fire in Fishersville
A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents
This is what Wayne Conner saw when he walked outside after the condo collapsed in Surfside,...
Staunton family endures Surfside building collapse
Local crews responded to a fire at 71 Expo Road Fishersville, Virginia, at 10:30 a.m. Thursday,...
Local crews battle Fishersville fire

Latest News

This aerial photo shows part of the 12-story oceanfront Champlain Towers South Condo that...
More bodies found in condo collapse, tally of missing falls to 128 after audit
"And over the course of today's search, we did recover two additional victims. We now have 22...
Mayor of Miami-Dade County; 2 additional condo collapse victims found
Sixth district congressman Ben Cline (R) introduced an amendment Thursday in the State and...
Rep. Cline introduces amendment to look into origins of COVID
Walter "Tinky" Bryan worked at the depot for 41 years and stayed there until the day he died.
Bench dedicated to “Tinky” Bryan outside Chesapeake Western Rail Depot