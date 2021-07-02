Open Doors reopening July 12 in Harrisonburg

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A low-barrier shelter for those experiencing homelessness in the Valley will re-open later this month.

Open Doors announced services will begin on Monday, July 12 at its temporary location at the former Red Front Supermarket along Chicago Avenue in Harrisonburg.

This reopening date is contingent on completing the inspection and permitting process. The shelter said any delays that may be encountered will be announced as soon as possible.

No dinner will be provided, but there will be some food.

Until now, Open Doors has only offered cold weather thermal shelter for those who need it.

“This move will break new ground for shelter and will mean a significant financial commitment. We are grateful for the support and encouragement of the community as we take this step towards helping out neighbors who are homeless,” Open Doors said in a post on Facebook.

Big Announcement📢 Open Doors is committed to serving the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area by providing... Posted by Open Doors on Friday, July 2, 2021

