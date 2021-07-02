Advertisement

Rockingham County Public Schools awarded seal for protecting student data

The seal recognizes excellence and commitment to protecting student data.
Buses with Rockingham County Public Schools
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County Public Schools was recently awarded a “Trusted Learning Environment Seal” from the Consortium for School Networking (CoSN).

The seal recognizes excellence and commitment to protecting student information.

Fewer than 20 school districts in the country have received this recognition.

Rockingham County is only the second school district in Virginia to do so.

Superintendent Dr. Oskar Scheikl said District Technology Director Kevin Perkins and a data team had a big hand in achieving this title and said they are proud to be recognized.

“When we teach reading, let’s see how the brain really learns how to read and then let’s do that. Here, it is how do experts suggest we keep data safe and private, and then let’s do that,” Scheikl said. “That is important to us to let people know and families know that we take information about their children seriously and that we will take those steps to make sure that we follow what is considered best practice.”

Scheikl said the district will have to show progress every few years to maintain the seal.

