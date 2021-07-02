Advertisement

Virginia’s COVID-positive rate holds steady

(LMC)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2021 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 680,564 total cases of COVID-19 across the commonwealth as of Thursday, July 1, 2021, dating to the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. That’s up 224 from the 680,340 reported Wednesday, a smaller increase than the 275 new cases reported from Tuesday to Wednesday.

Per the latest update from the state’s vaccine dashboard, 9,072,494 doses of vaccine have been administered in Virginia as of Thursday, up from the 9,049,280 doses reported Wednesday. 59% of the state’s population has gotten at least one dose, with 50.8% fully vaccinated. 71.2% of Virginians 18 and over have received at least one dose and 61.8% are fully vaccinated.

Click here for the latest statewide guidance.

VDH website offers COVID vaccine info

VACCINE INFO: What you need to know in southwest Virginia

7,705,422 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted in Virginia as of Thursday, with a 1.6% positivity rate from those tests over the last week, the same number reported since Monday.

As of Thursday, there have been 11,419 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth since the pandemic’s beginning, up from 11,415 Wednesday.

264 people across Virginia were hospitalized as of Wednesday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from the 286 reported Tuesday. (New numbers were not posted for Thursday.) 57,195 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH and is an under-representation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

