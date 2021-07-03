Advertisement

Biden goes in for cherries on campaign-style Michigan trip

President Joe Biden poses for a photo after touring King Orchards fruit farm Saturday, July 3,...
President Joe Biden poses for a photo after touring King Orchards fruit farm Saturday, July 3, 2021, in Central Lake, Mich. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)(Alex Brandon | AP)
By JOSH BOAK
Published: Jul. 3, 2021 at 7:29 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — President Joe Biden stayed mum on policy during a Saturday trip to Michigan, focusing instead on cherries and on voters who were mask-free amid eased coronavirus restrictions.

Biden’s visit had all the hallmarks of the kind of campaign stop that he couldn’t make last year. Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer greeted Biden when he arrived midday in Traverse City, which is hosting the National Cherry Festival.

They skipped the festival in favor of a cherry farm in nearby Antrim County.

Biden pitched his immigration plans while chatting with two couples from Guatemala who were picking fruit. He then greeted a long line of enthusiastic supporters.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A food pantry in Albemarle County is preparing to serve more people than usual as unemployment...
Virginia passes new laws to support low-income residents
Gun owners in federal suit: Hawaii’s open carry law amounts to an outright ban
New gun laws take effect on July 1 in Virginia
The Augusta County School Board is considering how to align its policies with state law.
Hundreds show up to speak to Augusta School Board about transgender policy
Fireworks sparkling in the sky.
Around the Valley: Where you can watch fireworks this year
An Augusta County deputy “acted appropriately” in the shooting death of Jeffrey Bruce of...
Commonwealth’s Attorney: Deputy acted appropriately in shooting involving Grottoes man

Latest News

Covid safety sign
UVA Health System aids in vaccinating Latinx community
Clear skies tonight and overnight lows in the mid to upper 50s
Ben's Evening Forecast 7/3/2021
Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam, left, looks over the electric chair in the death chamber at...
With death penalty repealed, two once-condemned men moved off Virginia’s death row
A Miami-Dade County Police boat patrols in front of the Champlain Towers South condo building,...
With storm looming, demolition of collapsed condo to start